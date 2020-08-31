National

Post-lockdown gridlock could hit Melbourne

By AAP Newswire

Premier Daniel Andrews will engage with business on opening up. - AAP

Melbourne could face increased traffic gridlock once stage-four restrictions ease because people are nervous about using public transport.

As Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews continues to give no detail on when the restrictions might ease or what that will look like, a new survey paints a grim picture of what coronavirus concerns could do to Melbourne traffic.

The Monash Public Transport Research Group says once restrictions ease, public transport usage might only return to 80 per cent of pre-virus levels.

"If these numbers are correct, we're going to see an awful lot of gridlock," Professor Graham Currie said.

The survey predicts trains will only have 69 per cent of their pre-virus usage.

It also flags that one in five commuters are less likely to travel into the CBD, mainly as more will work from home.

But Prof Currie also said if there is gridlock, it might eventually encourage commuters back to public transport.

"Hopefully, this idea that it's better to travel by car because it's safer could disappear," he said.

Meanwhile, Victorian businesses will have the ear of the premier as he plans for industries to open up, after many were ravaged by the state's second outbreak.

With the lockdown's scheduled end on September 13, Mr Andrews has flagged an imminent business announcement.

"I will make some announcements tomorrow in relation to how we're going to engage with industry, for instance, to make sure that we are getting the latest and best input around what that opening up should look like," he told reporters on Sunday.

It came as the premier remained tightlipped on a broader road map, as cases shot up to 114 on Sunday after creeping under 100 on Saturday.

While Victoria's general downward trend is promising, Mr Andrews said it was still too early to announce what life would look like when restrictions ease.

Metropolitan Melbourne is subject to another fortnight of strict stage four restrictions, including an 8pm to 5am curfew and a ban on travelling beyond a five-kilometre radius of home.

Regional Victoria is under slightly less strict stage three restrictions.

The premier warns new case numbers would "explode" if restrictions were rolled back now.

The state's next set of rules will be guided by "science and data and evidence" and will likely be in place for "many months", he added.

