Treasurer clips Victoria as patience frays

Daniel Andrews is under increasing pressure to reveal an exit strategy for Victoria's tough lockdown.

The restrictions are dragging down the national economy and Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned the fallout will only get worse.

But with Victoria still recording more than 100 new coronavirus infections each day, the premier is in no rush to outline his plans.

The Morrison government is becoming increasingly animated in its criticisms but with federal parliament returning on Monday, it can expect to cop more uncomfortable questions itself about its mishandling of deadly outbreaks in aged care.

New polling suggests people may have cooled on the federal government over its stewardship of nursing homes and overwhelmingly side with the premiers in a federal-state tussle over internal borders.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government was focused on blaming state counterparts instead of getting people back to work.

"It is no surprise Australians are tiring of a prime minister who chases headlines and not jobs," he told reporters in Canberra.

Victoria recorded another 114 cases and 11 deaths on Sunday, nine of them aged care residents.

The national coronavirus death toll stands at 611.

Melbourne's stage four restrictions are due to end in two weeks.

"It's hard to see that happening," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth told Nine on Monday.

"I think the numbers need to be a lot less than they are now."

Dr Coatsworth compared the state to NSW and Queensland, which are recording less than 10 new daily cases.

Queenslanders are now being encouraged to wear masks if they can't socially distance, with a childcare centre and school rocked by coronavirus clusters.

A public transport alert has been issued in NSW after two people travelling on a popular Sydney bus route tested positive for coronavirus.

Federal politicians will need to pass legislation to extend JobKeeper wage subsidies for six months this week.

The Morrison government will also move to secure boosted JobSeeker unemployment benefits until the end of this year.

Figures due on Wednesday will show the impact the virus has had on the economy and confirm the nation is in its first recession since the early 1990s.

Economists' forecasts centre on a contraction of six per cent, the biggest decline since the Australian Bureau of Statistics started plotting the national accounts in the late 1950s.