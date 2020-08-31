Aged care death toll continues to climb

Federal parliament resumes on Monday when the Morrison government can expect to again feel the heat from opposition parties over its handling of the aged-care sector during the pandemic.

Victoria reported a further 11 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, nine of which were people in aged care homes, bringing the total in such facilities to 382.

The national death toll now stands at 611.

At the same time, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg can be expected to continue to lead the attack on fellow Victorian, Premier Daniel Andrews, over his handling of the second-wave outbreak.

He told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program there has been a "litany of failures" by the Victorian government,

But the premier hit back, saying "the strategy is working".

Victoria reported 114 new cases on Sunday after reporting 94 infections the day before, the first time below 100 since July 5.

NSW saw a COVID-19 cluster at a CBD gym swell to 28,, while Queensland reported another four infections linked to a correctional services training academy in the state's southeast.

Federal politicians will need to pass legislation to extend the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment this week - two key planks of the Morrison government's response to the pandemic.

Both existing schemes are due to end in September and the federal parliament won't sit again until the October 6 budget.

Figures due on Wednesday will also show the impact the virus has had on the economy and confirm the nation is in its first recession since the early 1990s.

Economists' forecasts centre on a contraction of six per cent, the biggest decline since the Australian Bureau of Statistics started plotting the national accounts in the late 1950s.