National

More Vic Jobs dept staff to front inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Hotel Quarantine Inquiry head Jennifer Coate. - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry will continue to examine the role of the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions in setting up the botched program.

Paul Xerri and Unni Menon, both senior bureaucrats from the department, are set to give evidence to the inquiry on Monday regarding the contractual and logistical structure of the program

Last week, their colleagues Claire Febey, Katrina Currie and Gonul Serbest appeared before the inquiry.

The trio played a major role in securing hotels and contracting companies MSS Security, Unified Security and Wilson Security to oversee returned travellers.

Ms Febey told the inquiry it was Victoria Police's preference that private security act as the "first line of security" at the hotels.

"It was my view that Victoria Police should be present onsite at hotels 24/7, and that perimeter or proximate patrol was not adequate," Ms Febey wrote in her witness statement.

She continued to raise her concerns about the arrangement but was rebuffed.

While the Jobs Department took the lead in establishing the program, two days later the Department of Health and Human Services became the lead agency.

The second wave of COVID-19 in Victoria, which has killed hundreds and led to the nation's toughest lockdown, can be traced back to outbreaks the Rydges on Swanston and the Stamford Plaza in May and June.

DHHS was responsible for overseeing infection control at both hotels, while Unified Security was on duty at Rydges and MSS was at the Stamford Plaza.

The inquiry heard last week multiple complaints were made about security guards at a number of hotels.

Guards were sleeping in corridors, smoking in stairwells and allegedly leering at female hotel staff and guests.

Latest articles

Sport

Clubs respond to 2021 league salary cap announcements

CLUBS across the district now know the path forward for the 2021 season. Across Victoria, competitions have been forced to cut their salary caps as the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to show. The Goulburn Valley League, the...

Brayden May
Sport

A tribute to Subzero

In 2017 Echuca-Moama caught Melbourne Cup fever with the famous gold trophy, accompanied by Australia’s favourite horse (and cup winner) Subzero, coming to the twin towns.

Riverine Herald
Sport

Racing NSW changes welcomed by Echuca trainers

THE winning post is in clear sight for the Cornish-Gaskin racing stable. With NSW-Victoria border restrictions set to ease in the coming days, Racing NSW has announced horses outside of greater Melbourne can once again be moved across the border to...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire