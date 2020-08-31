Jobs plan now, rather than budget: Labor

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg promises his delayed October 6 budget will be about getting people back into work.

But Labor argues there is a jobs crisis now to deal with rather than waiting another month for a plan.

There have been widespread calls for the government to take the opportunity to undertake broad reforms, particularly in the tax system, to kickstart the economy out of its first recession in nearly three decades.

But Mr Frydenberg insists the government has already made significant reforms, including on tax, superannuation, skills and infrastructure.

"The budget will continue to have more reforms but obviously what we are focusing on is getting people back to work," the treasurer said.

He said Australia was still in the middle of a once in 100-year crisis where unemployment was expected to reach about 10 per cent by the end of the year, and the Reserve Bank and Treasury expected it would remain elevated for some time.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers believes Australians are tired of being told by the coalition government how bad things are going to get when all they want to know is what the government is going to do about it.

"We have a jobs crisis but we have a government which says that we have to wait until the October budget before they'll put forward some ideas for how to deal with it," Dr Chalmers told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

The 2020/21 budget was delayed from its traditional May release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In its budget submission, the Australian Industry Group calls for a range of measures to boost employment skills and employability.

It also wants already legislated income tax changes to be brought forward.

At the same time it wants the company tax rate cut to 25 per cent - which is due to take effect from next July for businesses with turnover below $50 million - extended to those companies with a turnover of less that $1 billion.

It also calls for an acceleration in infrastructure and housing projects.

Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said the deferred budget came at a critical time, with Australia in its first recession since the early 1990s.

"For the near term, measures are clearly required to assist and secure the recovery of activity, investment and employment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis," Mr Willox said.

"The budget also presents an opportunity to act on measures that will rectify the underlying weaknesses in the economy that were evident prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis."