Bushfires inquiry to outline summer action

By AAP Newswire

An action plan for this summer's bushfire season is expected to be unveiled in a report to be handed down on Monday.

Governor-General David Hurley and state governors are due to receive "interim observations" from the royal commission into national natural disaster arrangements.

Royal commission chair Mark Binskin asked for more time to complete the final report, due on October 28, because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But in the meantime, he has produced an interim report which will allow for work to be done in preparation for the coming bushfire season.

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud has pledged to act quickly on the interim findings.

"We're the ones that instigated it, we're the ones that want to make sure we get this right," the minister said.

Bushfire season has already started in parts of Queensland, including Mr Littleproud's own electorate of Maranoa, and in the Northern Territory.

The 2019-20 bushfire season was dubbed Black Summer.

Fires that raged across 10 million hectares took the lives of 33 Australians and destroyed 10,000 homes and other structures.

More than 80,000 head of livestock were destroyed, and millions of native plants and animals were lost, including severe impacts on many World Heritage areas.

Another block of royal commission hearings is due to be held in the week starting September 21.

