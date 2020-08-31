National

Union pushing Medicare rise for aged care

By AAP Newswire

Health Services Union national president Gerard Hayes - AAP

1 of 1

The Health Services Union has called for a Medicare levy hike to pump up to $20 billion into Australia's crisis-hit aged care sector.

HSU modelling shows lifting the levy from two per cent to 2.65 per cent would transform the sector over four years.

"Australians have a clear choice," the union's national president Gerard Hayes said on Monday.

"We can provide dignity and decency to the generation that built this nation. And we can do it for a reasonably modest outlay."

The plan would create 59,000 jobs across the sector, which has come under immense pressure during the coronavirus pandemic, with hundreds of resident deaths.

Lifting the levy would also improve standards for residents who would receive an extra 89 minutes of daily attention from carers, allied health therapists and registered nurses.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was quick to pour cold water on the union's plan.

"We have no plans to do that. Our focus is on lower taxes," he told Sky News.

"We do commit to spending more on aged care by the tune of $1 billion a year."

Mr Hayes said coronavirus ripped through aged care homes like wildfire, leaving families grieving the premature deaths of loved ones they often had no chance to farewell.

"But we knew our aged care homes were running on the smell of an oily rag well before COVID," he said.

He said the royal commission revealed food budgets in some facilities were as low as $6 a day per resident, while sanitary pads were being rationed.

It also showed carers rarely had time for basic activities like taking residents to local parks, while catering and cleaning were outsourced, leading to horrendous wage theft.

Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O'Neil stopped short of backing the proposal but agreed the sector needed a major funding increase.

"We know there needs to be a massive increase in funding to aged care to make sure we have the right mixture of workers and skills," she told ABC radio.

Ms O'Neil said any funding increase needed to be linked to minimum staffing levels, the right mix of skills and accountability for government spending.

"At the moment billions of dollars go to that sector with no guaranteed link to the quality of the care that's being provided," she said.

"Quality care is delivered by good quality jobs."

Latest articles

News

Butter Factory Cafe handing out free coffees to health and aged-care workers

It is Chris Reisner’s birthday today and he will be celebrating with the people he admires most - health and aged-care workers. The Butter Factory Cafe owner will be giving out free coffees today to those on the medical frontline to mark his 33rd...

Madi Chwasta
News

Multimillion dollar boost for local emergency volunteer organisations

● For more information or to apply for the funding, visit www. emv. vic. gov. au/vesep

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton’s Ranmali Kariyawasam loves agriculture - and wants you to love it too

Shepparton’s Ranmali Kariyawasam had never set foot on a farm — but somehow knew working on one was exactly what she wanted to do. It was a case of love at first sight — and that was just from looking at a picture of a verdant New...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire