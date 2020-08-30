National

SA extends virus-free run to seven days

By AAP Newswire

South Australia has been coronavirus-free for seven days now. - AAP

A returned traveller has tested positive to COVID-19 but South Australian authorities aren't counting it as a new infection.

SA Health confirmed on Sunday that a man in his 20s had returned a positive test while in hotel quarantine.

The young man was a confirmed case overseas but was cleared and not considered infectious when he flew back.

As such, SA Health has classified the result as an "old infection" meaning it doesn't count as a new case.

It extends South Australia's streak of coronavirus-free days to seven after last Sunday when a nurse who worked to help stem Victoria's COVID-19 second wave returned to Adelaide.

Earlier this year, South Australia went more than a month without new cases and has only reported 35 since April 11.

The state's total since the start of the pandemic remains on 463 with more than 376,562 tests taken over that period.

There is only one active case in South Australia. That case was acquired interstate.

SA Health reiterated its advice for all travellers from greater Brisbane, Ipswich and the Gold Coast to monitor for symptoms and get tested upon their return.

Communities near the SA-Victorian border have spent the weekend crossing between the two states after rules were relaxed on Friday.

People living or working 40 kilometres each side of the border are now allowed to come and go on the condition they subscribe to regular COVID-19 testing.

