Comanchero bikie shot and killed in Sydney

A man linked to a bikie gang has died in a "calculated" and "brazen" shooting outside his southwestern Sydney home while his wife and child were inside.

The 39-year-old, named in media reports as Fares Abounader, suffered multiple gunshot wounds outside his Wall Avenue home in Panania just before midnight on Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of his family, a neighbour and emergency services, he died at the scene.

"The shooting was very calculated and very deliberate and quite brazen," NSW Police Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said on Sunday.

Abounader, who was known to police, was a member of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang but detectives said this might have "recently changed".

Police could not confirm if that was a factor in the shooting but he reportedly had defected from the Comancheros to the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang.

Abounader was previously jailed over a March 2009 brawl between warring gangs at Sydney airport, which led to the death of Anthony Zervas, the brother of Hells Angels member Peter Zervas.

He pleaded guilty and in 2012 was sentenced to a total of six years in prison with a non-parole period of four years.

Abounader was the last of 15 people to be prosecuted over the bloody confrontation, prompted by a chance encounter between the rival clubs on a Qantas flight from Melbourne.

"Despite the fact that the victim is known to police it doesn't change the fact he was a family man. His wife and young child were home at the time," Det Supt Critchlow told reporters.

"No one deserves to be treated like this and murdered in such a callous fashion in front of his home."

The detective labelled the attack a "cowardly ambush" and warned police would come down hard on any sign of retaliation.

Officers are on the lookout for a white, late-model SUV and anyone with CCTV around the Panania area has been urged to contact Crimestoppers.

"We'll be knocking on doors and knocking down doors until we find the people responsible," Det Supt Critchlow said.

Detectives from the Criminal Groups and Homicide squads have established Strike Force Manifold to investigate the shooting, with assistance from Strike Force Raptor.