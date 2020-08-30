Four more cases in Qld corrections cluster

Queensland now has 28 active coronavirus cases after discovering another four infections linked to a correctional services training academy overnight in the state's southeast.

All of the cases are connected to the cluster at Queensland's Corrective Services Academy in Wacol.

A senior trainer at the academy was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday following the outbreak at the nearby youth facility.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said three of the new cases are from the same Forest Lake household as two people who tested positive on Friday.

The fourth case is understood to attend Staines Memorial College at Redbank Plains and is also a close contact of a known person who became infected.

This takes the number of active cases to 28, with 11 linked to an initial outbreak at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre, also in Wacol.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Sunday health authorities were tracking down contacts of the three active cases and where they work or go to school or childcare.

"We have identified one link between the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and the academy," she told reporters.

Dr Young believes more connections between the two facilities will emerge as contact tracing continues.

A Brisbane childcare centre in Fig Tree pocket has also been closed for at least a week after receiving a COVID-19 positive visitor on August 21.

It comes as those health restrictions limiting the number of people who can gather are extended to the Gold Coast and Darling Downs regions.

No more than 10 people were allowed to gather in Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan without a COVID-19 safety plan, following an initial outbreak at a youth detention centre.

That was extended south to the Gold Coast from 8am Saturday after two Pimpama residents linked to the cluster were diagnosed with the virus.

The new rules will also come into effect in the Darling Downs from 8am Monday after health alerts were issued for The Southern Hotel and Queens' Park Markets in Toowoomba.

A new public health alert for the Graceville Netball courts has also been issued after the venue was visited by someone who may have been infectious between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday August 22.