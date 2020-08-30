National

Clear aged care needs more money: Albanese

By AAP Newswire

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese - AAP

1 of 1

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says it is clear that additional spending is required in the aged care sector after the number of deaths in homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

And he didn't rule out an increase in the Medicare levy to pay for this when asked on ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

"We'll examine the royal commission when it comes out with regard to structural change that's required," Mr Albanese said.

"But I make this point ... Labor oversaw the creation of Medicare to deal with our health system as a whole."

He said it also pioneered the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

"Labor has a fine record, a proud record, of delivering major reform. It's very clear that the aged care sector is, in the words of the royal commission, 'subject to neglect at the moment'," he said.

Labor is expected to resume its attack on the Morrison government over its handling of the aged crisis when parliament sits this week for the final time before the October 6 budget.

Latest articles

News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
News

Rates need to be addressed this election, ratepayers say

The October local government election may have found its pivotal theme in the form of rates. An open letter was signed by more than 80 Greater Shepparton ratepayers asking all council candidates to consider how it can create a fairer opportunity for residents.

James Bennett
News

Camel farm won’t milk it for us

A small collection of landholders on Greater Shepparton’s western fringes are disputing a planning application for a proposed camel farm.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire