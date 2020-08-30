National

Treasurer still considering super rise

By AAP Newswire

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government is still considering whether to go ahead with legislated increases in the compulsory superannuation guarantee.

The changes would incrementally lift the guarantee to 12 per cent, starting with an increase from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent next year.

The legislated increases had already been delayed a number of years by former prime minister Tony Abbott and his then-treasurer Joe Hockey.

"We're considering the issue, bearing in mind we are in the middle of a crisis," Mr Frydenberg told the Sky News Sunday Agenda program.

"The superannuation guarantee is expected to ... increase next year and that's not a decision that is to be made right away."

He cited a number of organisations that either want the increase delayed further, or scrapped.

These include the Australian Council of Social Services, the Grattan Institute and small businesses.

Mr Frydenberg also pointed to Reserve Bank governor Phillip Lowe who recently said increasing the guarantee could reduce wages or delay wage increases over the next few years.

"An increase in the super guarantee will mean lower wages, lower wages means lower income, lower incomes means less spending, less spending means less jobs," the treasurer said.

"Ultimately, what we have to consider is the timing of that particular issue," he said.

