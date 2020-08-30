National

At-risk Vic tower tenants offered rentals

By AAP Newswire

The Albert Street public housing tower in North Melbourne

People living in public housing towers in Melbourne will be offered the opportunity to move into private rental properties as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Under the state government's $31.7 million initiative, about 420 private rental properties will be leased for two years and offered to tenants who have medical issues that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 as well as those living in larger households.

Housing Minister Richard Wynne says the voluntary program will reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission and open up much-needed social housing supply on the Victorian Housing Register.

"Relocating large families and residents with health issues who wish to move will reduce the risk coronavirus poses to these households," Mr Wynne said in a statement on Sunday.

"It's part of our ongoing work to keep high-rise public housing tenants safe and supported during the pandemic."

Eligible households will be contacted to discuss the options available under the program.

Tenants will continue to have access to public housing, with other suitable long-term options available at the end of the two-year period.

About 3000 residents in nine public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne were forced into a hard lockdown in July, unable to leave their apartments for five days due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Health authorities at the time described the high-density buildings as "vertical cruise ships" with the "explosive potential" to spread the virus.

Mr Wynne said increased cleaning and sanitising of common areas and touchpoints was happening in high-rise public housing, and hand sanitiser was available to residents.

