Frydenberg won’t back JobKeeper amendments

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg believes the changes Labor wants to the JobKeeper wage subsidy extension bill will cost jobs.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has also questioned whether JobKeeper and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment should be reduced at all while the economy is struggling in a recession.

Labor says under the JobKeeper plan, an employee in a recovering business could receive less than someone with a business that is still struggling to reopen.

But Mr Frydenberg argues a recovering business is still a distressed business.

"They can't keep all of their employees fully employed because their doors are not necessarily fully open," the treasurer told the Sky News Sunday Agenda program.

"If we were to force those businesses to keep their staff working at 100 per cent of hours then ultimately that would cost jobs."

Asked if he would support Labor's amendments, Mr Frydenberg said: "No we won't."

The JobKeeper payment will be lowered from a fortnightly benefit of $1500 to $1200 at the end of September and then down to $1000 from December to March.

Mr Albanese has questioned whether this was the right time to be tapering with the scheme when the government was still struggling from the pandemic.

"The idea that you withdraw support in the current circumstances is, in my view, premature, and will lead to a deeper and longer recession than is necessary," Mr Albanese told ABC's Insiders program.

Federal parliament has to pass both JobKeeper and JobSeeker this week because the existing arrangements run out next month.

After this week, parliament won't sit again until the October 6 budget.

The JobSeeker unemployment benefit has temporarily been doubled to a maximum $1100 per fortnight through to September but then will be reduced $800 until the end of the year.

Mr Albanese said JobSeeker should stay at its existing rate in the present circumstances.

He said the government also needs to provide certainty that JobSeeker, formerly called Newstart, won't eventually return to $40 a day.