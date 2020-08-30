National

New Death Notification Service launched

By AAP Newswire

NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello - AAP

1 of 1

A one-stop online service to help families notify banks, power providers and other organisations that someone has died has been launched.

The Australian Death Notification Service means families won't have to go through the trauma of making multiple applications to get the accounts of the deceased closed or transferred.

The ADNS, which was officially launched in NSW on Sunday, is now available in all states and territories except the ACT.

It's a joint initiative of the states and territories and is being delivered and overseen by the NSW government.

"When a loved one passes away, up to 40 government, private organisations and non-government organisations need to be notified," Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said on Sunday.

"These notifications can be stressful and traumatic, taking up to several months and often requiring multiple physical visits with a certified copy of a death certificate."

The ADNS validates details about the person who has died against the Australian Death Check, a system that holds death registration data recorded by birth, deaths and marriages registries.

Organisations already on board the service include the major banks and big telecommunications providers.

See the site at: deathnotification.gov.au

Latest articles

News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
News

Rates need to be addressed this election, ratepayers say

The October local government election may have found its pivotal theme in the form of rates. An open letter was signed by more than 80 Greater Shepparton ratepayers asking all council candidates to consider how it can create a fairer opportunity for residents.

James Bennett
News

Camel farm won’t milk it for us

A small collection of landholders on Greater Shepparton’s western fringes are disputing a planning application for a proposed camel farm.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire