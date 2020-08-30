National

NSW Labor wants probe of RFS chief’s raise

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and RFS chief Rob Rogers - AAP

1 of 1

Labor is calling for an independent investigation into the NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner's 11 per cent payrise amid a pay freeze for public servants.

RFS chief Rob Rogers had his total annual salary lifted from $403,905 to $450,012 on July 13, the Sun-Herald reports.

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott appointed Mr Rogers as successor to Shane Fitzsimmons that same month, despite being only two months into a 12-month interim role.

Labor treasury spokesman Walt Secord called on Premier Gladys Berejiklian to launch an independent external investigation into the pay increase to ensure it was "necessary and in accordance with all rules and regulations".

"The move by Minister Elliott is random, extraordinary and premature - especially as the position was on an interim basis and it had 10 more months to run at a much lower pay rate," he said in a statement on Sunday.

"Minister David Elliott's decision is a slap to the state's 410,000 workers, which includes nurses, hospital cleaners, police officers, child protection workers and bus drivers who were all refused their promised 2.5 per cent pay rise by the premier."

The NSW government is pursuing a pay freeze for public servants through the Industrial Relations Commission.

Latest articles

Sport

Legendary Melbourne Cup winner Subzero dies

SUBZERO, one of the true legends of the turf, has died – aged 32. The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner became an unparalleled ambassador for racing. And much more, becoming loved by the residents of hundreds of aged care homes and schools, which he...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Memsie Stakes day preview

It has been a long week of rinsing and drying for everybody after last weekend’s washout at Moonee Valley. Fortunately for us mugs at Payney’s Punt, the meeting was abandoned before race six started, relinquishing us of our misery. But tomorrow is...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire