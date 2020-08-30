Sydney CBD coronavirus cluster spreading

Members of a Sydney gym have again been exposed to COVID-19 after three people who caught it from the initial outbreak attended the facility while infectious.

The COVID-19 cluster linked to the gym grew to 23 with eight new cases linked to the hotspot on Saturday.

NSW Health also revealed a previously reported case attended one of the gaming areas of club on August 24.

Authorities are urging those who were in the gaming areas at the time to monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if even the mildest symptoms develop.

Those at the gym between 8am and 2pm on August 19, 21, 23, 24 and 25 are considered close contacts and must isolate themselves and get tested immediately.

As a precaution NSW Health advised people living or working in the Greater Sydney metropolitan area and Central Coast to refrain from visiting aged care facilities until September 12.

The preventative measure to keep the virus from infiltrating nursing homes and affecting the vulnerable elderly residents will mean many will be denied a visit on Father's Day.

NSW Police have dealt with a major breach of restrictions in Mt Druitt, breaking up a house party of about 100 youths.

Police were called to the home in the early hours of Saturday after reports of people fighting.

They allege a number of teenagers surrounded officers and were abusive and violent towards them.

Four teenagers aged between 13 and 17 have been charged with offences including assaulting police and assaulting a paramedic.

The alleged offenders appeared at a children's court on Saturday and the house party host is expected to be fined.

Meanwhile, three Sydney schools that closed on Friday after staff members contracted the virus announced they would re-open on Monday.

Homebush Public School, Double Bay Public School and Ryde Secondary College were thoroughly cleaned and students and staff who were identified as close contacts were notified and asked to self-isolate for the required period.

Of the 14 new cases recorded in NSW on Saturday, one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, 10 are linked to a known case or cluster and three are locally acquired from an unknown source.

People who were there at the same time should get tested immediately if they develop symptoms.

There are 67 active COVID-19 cases in the state, including six who are in intensive care, of whom four are on ventilators.