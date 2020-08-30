Premier urges Victorians to persevere

Premier Daniel Andrews has urged Victorians to persevere with strict lockdowns as daily coronavirus infections drop into double digits.

The state recorded 94 new COVID-19 diagnoses on Saturday, the first day since July 5 that cases have been below 100.

"Absolutely, this strategy is working," Mr Andrews told reporters.

"We've all just got to find a way to stay the course."

However were 18 more deaths, bringing the state toll to 513 and the national total to 600.

Melburnians are subject to another fortnight of strict stage four restrictions including an 8pm to 5am curfew and Mr Andrews said the benefits from the first four weeks are starting to show.

Regional Victorians are under slightly less strict stage three restrictions for the same period.

Mr Andrews was cautious about rushing to a return to normal, saying the path back to normality will be based on "science and data and evidence".

One of the first issues to be addressed when restrictions ease could be people living alone who have gone weeks with little human interaction.

"We want to try and support them and indeed every Victorian, with a clear, dedicated, logical but also meaningful plan for opening up, but it is just a little too early," Mr Andrews said.

Restrictions across Melbourne are due to expire on September 13 but will be reduced gradually rather than removed completely.

Health officials have indicated that recommendations for face masks could remain in place for several more months.

Aged care facilities remained a concern, with 1305 active cases in the sector. Sixteen of the latest 18 deaths were linked to aged care.

Breaches of restrictions remain a problem, with police handing out 195 fines in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, a potential solution to the political impasse on the government's desire to extend the state of emergency beyond September 13 could be close.

Victorian upper house MP Fiona Patten said on Saturday she can get the support to make a deal with the government for a sixth-month extension of the state of emergency.

The leader of the Reason Party said in a statement on Saturday that in her proposal, the government would get an extension of powers enabling it to write and pass COVID-19-specific laws until March, not the 12 months it is after.

The government would have to brief minor parties and independents once every month, justifying the continuation of the state of emergency.

If the government wants to extend the powers beyond March, it will have to come back to parliament to argue for it again.

"This is a fair arrangement that I believe could gain support of several of my colleagues and pass the parliament - only by a small margin though," Ms Patten said.

A spokesman for Premier Daniel Andrews said on Saturday evening no deal had been struck.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien wants the parliament to sit every month during the state of emergency to determine whether the powers are justified.