Legacy fundraising forced online by COVID

By AAP Newswire

Legacy has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual face-to-face fundraising amid the coronavirus pandemic but is hoping the community will rally to support the charity which supports veterans and their families.

Legacy Week gets under way on Sunday - minus the thousands of ADF members, school children, cadets and community volunteers selling the familiar Legacy Badges and Bears.

What started out as a simple Button Day in 1942 has transformed into Legacy's primary fundraising campaign with the organisation now supporting 52,000 people in the veteran community .

The charity raised more than $3 million last year but is expecting a 25 to 50 per cent decrease in donations this year due to COVID and government restrictions preventing face-to-face fundraising.

Instead it's asking community supporters and corporations to buy the traditional merchandise from their local Legacy club or visit an official online shop selling Legacy merchandise.

HOW TO GET INVOVED

* Order a Badge Tray: Badge trays are 100 per cent tax deductible and custom configurations can be requested.

* Buy a Badge or Teddy Bear

* Start a virtual fundraiser: Raise money by fundraising online! Register on GoFundraise: https://www.gofundraise.com.au/beneficiary/Legacy

* Workplace Giving: Many employers will match your donation

* Attend the Legacy Remembrance Luncheon at Doltone House on November 6

* Host a Legacy Bears Picnic or sending a hamper to one of your friends who may be feeling a little isolated.

Order at: https://www.prettyasapicnic.com/legacy-bears-picnic

