National

Frydenberg, Andrews at odds over virus

By AAP Newswire

CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has had another crack at Premier Daniel Andrews' over his handling of the state's second wave COVID-19 outbreak as the death toll climbed higher.

Victoria recorded another 114 infections on Sunday - climbing back above the 100-mark again - while adding another 11 deaths to the national death toll, which now stands at 611.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg accused Mr Daniels of over-reach for seeking a 12-month extension of his government's emergency power, adding to a litany of failures during the pandemic.

"I want to hear more about a message of hope for the people of Victoria,' Mr Frydenberg, himself a Victorian, told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

"Daniel Andrews and the Victorian government need to be talking more about the road out than about a longer road in."

Premier Andrews said there were still two weeks to go before the stage four restrictions are scheduled to end.

"This strategy is working. We are going to defeat the second wave," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

"I don't think it's unreasonable to put forward a plan that is based on data, science and evidence and the best of medical advice."

The local argy-bargy came as the global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 840,000 with 25 million people having now contracted the virus, according to a Reuters tally.

In NSW, seven new cases were recorded including five more linked to a COVID-19 cluster in a Sydney city gym, which has now swelled to 28.

One new case is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine while a student at a western Sydney high school has also tested positive.

St Paul's Catholic College in Greystanes will be closed on Monday for cleaning, NSW Health said.

Queensland reported another four infections linked to a correctional services training academy in the state's southeast.

Western Australia recorded no new coronavirus cases overnight but authorities are set to come down hard on a man who skipped quarantine for a drink at a pub after flying in from Queensland.

Back In Canberra, federal politicians will need to pass legislation to extend the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment this week - two key planks of the Morrison government's response to the pandemic - as both existing schemes are due to end in September.

The federal parliament won't sit again until the October 6 budget.

Latest articles

News

String of thefts in Kyabram

Kyabram police are appealing to the public for information relating to a string of thefts across the region. The first incident occurred at a property on McKenzie Rd, Kyabram. Between August 22 and 23, a 2004 Outback Jayco Expanda caravan, similar...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton retail stores at risk of closure

More shops in Shepparton could soon close their doors after one of Australia’s leading fashion groups announced it would shut hundreds of its stores across Australia. Mosaic Brands, the parent of Shepparton’s Rockmans, Katies, Millers...

Morgan Dyer
News

October’s Run For Life to raise vital funds

The memory of Zaidee Turner will always live on in Shepparton and this year will be no exception. The virtual campaign Zaidee’s Run for Life starts on October 1 and hopes to raise as much money as possible for Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation and Murdoch...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Qantas to repay taxpayer cash

Qantas will slash the jobs of another 2400 workers, prompting unions to call on the federal government to intervene.

AAP Newswire