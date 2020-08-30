Australian virus death toll reaches 600

Australia has reached another pandemic milestone, clocking up over six million coronavirus tests.

Since the country's first positive virus case in late January, more than 25,000 people have been diagnosed from those tests.

It comes as Australia reached another sombre milestone on Saturday - its 600th death.

Victoria recorded 18 deaths and 94 new cases on Saturday, while there were 14 fresh infections in NSW and four in Queensland.

The new deaths take the Victorian death toll to 513 and the national toll to 600.

Chief Nursing Officer Alison McMillan said Victorians should be heartened by the number of new cases announced on Saturday, the first time the number has dipped below 100 since July.

The number of people requiring hospitalisation is also drastically falling.

"We have 510 people in hospital and that number over the last seven days has continued to decline significantly and that is an extremely positive to see," she told reporters in Canberra on Saturday.

But, Ms McMillan urged Australians not to become complacent as community transmission in NSW and Queensland continues to grow.

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth says the differing trends in the eastern states are complicating border opening negotiations immensely.

He says it is like Australia is facing "three different pandemics"

"We have clearly got three different pandemics going on in the country at the moment," he told reporters in Canberra.

"We have got Victoria, which is really pleasingly, after a really difficult time, coming down off its second wave.

"We have got the next two most populous states, NSW and Queensland, doing the best to avoid a second wave. Then we have four states with no community transmission at all."

He says a firm definition of a hotspot would be needed to reinvigorate border discussions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other leaders will meet on Friday September 4 to discuss how to define a "hotspot", which will be crucial to how controls on travel are put in place or lifted.

He said the hotspot definition would be essential for moving away from border restrictions, with a greater focus on other containment strategies.

"If you impose a border, you can't help but cause problems. That's why we got rid of them in the first place," the prime minister said.

The prime minister praised Denmark, which has a traffic light system for travel restrictions based on the number of infections per 100,000 people.

Border closures have come under renewed scrutiny after the death of an unborn NSW twin whose mother was unable get approval to enter Queensland in time for emergency surgery.