National

Quarantine escapee prompts pub lockdown

By AAP Newswire

Perth pub shut after COVID-19 scare - AAP

1 of 1

A Perth pub has been temporarily shut down after a man travelling from Queensland allegedly skipped COVID-19 hotel quarantine.

WA Police on Saturday alleged the 53-year-old was returning to the state after visiting family.

He arrived in Perth on Friday without having applied to re-enter, a statement said.

He allegedly complained of non-COVID-19 related symptoms upon arrival and was permitted entry to WA and taken to hospital by ambulance.

After receiving treatment he was told to wait for transport to hotel quarantine, but police say he left the medical facility before the transport arrived.

He was next seen at Hotel Northbridge after checking in at a nearby backpackers hostel.

The health advice regarding the man is that there is very low risk of any coronavirus exposure but that he has been tested as a precautionary measure.

Management at the Northbridge pub chose to close for cleaning.

The man is in hotel quarantine and will face court at a later date over his failure to comply with health directions.

Early this week WA authorities confirmed the state had gone 135 days without any confirmed community transmission under its strict hard border closures.

One new case was recorded on Monday with a man in his 50s in hotel quarantine testing positive after returning from overseas.

Latest articles

Sport

Prized Jerilderie event cancelled

After a near record year at the Jerilderie Gold Cup in 2019, the popular event has fallen victim to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Early goes set up win for Dees

Jerilderie’s thirds stormed their way to their first win of the Picola & District League season, with a dominant win against Blighty on Saturday.

Southern Riverina News
Sport

Demons drop the ball against Redeyes

Blighty’s Under 17s scored their first win of the Picola & District League season when hosting Jerilderie for round three on Saturday. In what was a good game to watch despite the weather, the Redeyes came out in full force. Shelby-Le...

Southern Riverina News

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire