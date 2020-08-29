National

Negative test allays Perth breach concerns

By AAP Newswire

Perth pub shut after COVID-19 scare - AAP

1 of 1

Patrons at a Perth bar do not need to isolate or get tested for COVID-19 after an interstate traveller who skipped hotel quarantine tested negative.

But the 53-year-old West Australian who flew into Perth from Queensland on Friday will face court for failing to obey health directions.

WA Police found him at Hotel Northbridge on Friday evening when he should have been in a state-provided hotel, prompting bar management to voluntarily close for cleaning.

Other customers present were told by police to provide their details, should quarantine and testing be necessary.

Acting WA Police Deputy Commissioner Paul Steel confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the man had tested negative, allaying fears of transmission.

However he had a strong message about complacency towards the state's pandemic precautions.

"People who disregard their quarantine requirement disrespect the community of Western Australia," Dept Comm Steel said.

"You should expect to be dealt with in accordance with the law."

WA Police say the man returned to the state after a brief visit to family in Queensland.

He arrived in Perth without having applied to re-enter but was permitted entry because he complained of non-COVID-19 related symptoms upon arrival.

The man was taken to hospital and after receiving treatment was told to wait for transport to hotel quarantine.

Police allege he left the medical facility before the transport arrived.

He was next seen at Hotel Northbridge after checking in at a nearby backpackers hostel.

He was tested as a precautionary measure, although a doctor had assessed the risk of his exposure to be very low. He is now in hotel quarantine.

Management at the Northbridge pub chose to close the bar area for cleaning.

Earlier this week WA authorities confirmed the state had gone 135 days without any confirmed community transmission under its strict hard border closures.

One new case was recorded on Monday with a man in his 50s in hotel quarantine testing positive after returning from overseas.

Latest articles

Finance

Harvey Norman lifts FY profit 19.4 pct

Harvey Norman has lifted full-year profit by 19.4 per cent as shoppers bought furniture and electronics while spending more time at home due to the pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Boral’s $1.14b loss prompts review

Boral has reported a full-year loss of $1.14 billion after bushfires, flood and the COVID-19 pandemic hampered production and weakened housing activity.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Investors’ timid reply to Afterpay results

Afterpay received only a modest lift in its share price after its full-year results showed customer numbers more than doubled but did not help make a profit.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire