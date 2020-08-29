Negative test allays Perth breach concerns

Patrons at a Perth bar do not need to isolate or get tested for COVID-19 after an interstate traveller who skipped hotel quarantine tested negative.

But the 53-year-old West Australian who flew into Perth from Queensland on Friday will face court for failing to obey health directions.

WA Police found him at Hotel Northbridge on Friday evening when he should have been in a state-provided hotel, prompting bar management to voluntarily close for cleaning.

Other customers present were told by police to provide their details, should quarantine and testing be necessary.

Acting WA Police Deputy Commissioner Paul Steel confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the man had tested negative, allaying fears of transmission.

However he had a strong message about complacency towards the state's pandemic precautions.

"People who disregard their quarantine requirement disrespect the community of Western Australia," Dept Comm Steel said.

"You should expect to be dealt with in accordance with the law."

WA Police say the man returned to the state after a brief visit to family in Queensland.

He arrived in Perth without having applied to re-enter but was permitted entry because he complained of non-COVID-19 related symptoms upon arrival.

The man was taken to hospital and after receiving treatment was told to wait for transport to hotel quarantine.

Police allege he left the medical facility before the transport arrived.

He was next seen at Hotel Northbridge after checking in at a nearby backpackers hostel.

He was tested as a precautionary measure, although a doctor had assessed the risk of his exposure to be very low. He is now in hotel quarantine.

Management at the Northbridge pub chose to close the bar area for cleaning.

Earlier this week WA authorities confirmed the state had gone 135 days without any confirmed community transmission under its strict hard border closures.

One new case was recorded on Monday with a man in his 50s in hotel quarantine testing positive after returning from overseas.