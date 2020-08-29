National

COVID-19 scare prompts Perth bar to close

By AAP Newswire

A Perth bar has been temporarily shut down after a man travelling from Queensland allegedly skipped COVID-19 hotel quarantine.

Hotel Northbridge management told AAP on Saturday afternoon police had informed them that the traveller's coronavirus test had come back negative, but that the bar area remained closed.

The establishment's hotel remains open.

WA Police on Saturday alleged the 53-year-old man was returning to the state after visiting family.

He arrived in Perth on Friday without having applied to re-enter, a statement said.

He allegedly complained of non-COVID-19 related symptoms upon arrival and was permitted entry to WA and taken to hospital by ambulance.

After receiving treatment he was told to wait for transport to hotel quarantine, but police say he left the medical facility before the transport arrived.

He was next seen at Hotel Northbridge after checking in at a nearby backpackers hostel.

He was tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure but advice has been that the risk of exposure was low.

Management at the Northbridge pub chose to close its bar area for cleaning.

The man is now in hotel quarantine and will face court at a later date over his failure to comply with health directions.

Early this week WA authorities confirmed the state had gone 135 days without any confirmed community transmission under its strict hard border closures.

One new case was recorded on Monday with a man in his 50s in hotel quarantine testing positive after returning from overseas.

