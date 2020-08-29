National

Water warnings extended after Vic storms

By AAP Newswire

A huge storm that hit Melbourne killed three people. - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian authorities have extended a warning for drinking water after deadly storms caused problems at treatment plants.

Residents of 101 suburbs including those supplied by Yarra Valley Water and South East Water were on Saturday told to boil water because it may not be safe to drink, and posed a risk of gastro.

The warning applies to about 200,000 households.

"Water agencies are working around the clock to check water quality and that boiled water notice will come off as soon as it is safe to do so," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The instruction applies for all water used for consumption, washing, baby formula, food preparation and making ice.

"It's very important people have that extra precaution ... so that people aren't getting sick because of the unavoidable issues with power at one particular water treatment plant."

Parts of Victoria were hit by wild storms on Thursday night, costing three lives including four-year-old boy Ayan Kapoor, who was struck by a tree in suburban Melbourne.

A 36-year-old woman in Fernshaw in regional Victoria was killed after a tree hit the ute she was in and a 59-year-old man died when a tree fell on his car as he was leaving a shopping centre in Belgrave.

As the cleanup continues on Saturday the weather bureau has warned of another rough front due on Sunday.

Mr Andrews said emergency crews received about 3000 calls for assistance after the recent storms and all but about 100 had been finalised.

On Saturday morning some 13,000 homes and businesses remained without power, down from 180,000 at the peak of outages.

Latest articles

National

Water warnings extended after Vic storms

About 200,000 Victorian homes are being told to boil tap water to avoid sickness after storms caused issues at treatment plants.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus lockdown working, Vic premier says

For the first time in almost two months, Victoria’s number of new daily COVID-19 cases has dropped below 100 but there have been 18 more deaths.

AAP Newswire
National

Queensland virus restrictions extended

Queensland coronavirus health restrictions limiting people gathering are set to be extended to the Gold Coast and Darling Downs regions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire