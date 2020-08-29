Queensland virus restrictions extended

Queensland has recorded another four virus cases linked to a correctional service training academy in the state's southeast.

One trainee from the Queensland Corrective Services Academy in Wacol and three household contacts of trainees tested positive on Friday.

A senior trainer at the academy was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday following the outbreak at the nearby youth facility.

Health Minister Steven Miles says the new cases underline the importance of adherence to household restrictions.

It comes as those health restrictions limiting the number of people who can gather are to be extended to the Gold Coast and Darling Downs regions.

No more than 10 people can gather in Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan without a COVID-19 safety plan, following an initial outbreak at a youth detention centre.

That will be extended south to the Gold Coast from 8am Saturday after two Pimpama residents linked to the cluster were diagnosed with the virus.

The new rules will also come in to effect in the Darling Downs from 8am on Monday, after health alerts were issues for The Southern Hotel and Queens' Park Markets in Toowoomba.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday Schoolies Week had been cancelled less than three months before it was scheduled to begin.

"This is a mass event. It poses a high risk," she told reporters.

Concerts and large parties will be banned, with limits on gatherings at beaches and apartment complexes.

"It's a tough year for everyone. Hopefully, things will get better by the end of next year and we can have a double celebration," she said.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said he backed the decision but conceded it would be tough on local businesses, such as accommodation providers.

"There will be costs in their business operations and I sympathise ... because to get new business in 85 days is near impossible," he said.

Mr Tate said the event should have been cancelled sooner and called on tourism promoters to encourage families to the region, to replace the students.