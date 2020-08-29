Curfew breachers nabbed by Vic police

Three people who tried to flee over a back fence have been caught by police visiting a friend's place to watch the footy over a few beers in breach of Victoria's coronavirus curfew.

The two men and a woman were nabbed by officers at a home in Boroondara, in Melbourne's east.

Their host tried to get them out the back door and away but they weren't quite quick enough. One was found hiding in bushes.

A total of 195 fines were handed out for breaching the directions of Victoria's chief health officer in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, police said.

They also included 27 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home, and 66 for curfew breaches.

Thirteen notices were also issued at vehicle checkpoints, with more than 20,000 vehicles checked across Victoria.

Police also conducted 5052 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places around the state, making for a total of 347,256 carried out since 21 March.

They say they also found two men in a car on Friday at Greater Dandenong who pleaded they were out for some exercise but checks revealed they were about 15-20km from home.

A man found in his vehicle at Shoreham beach turned out to be from Wedderburn, more than 300km away.

Multiple people were caught out during curfew hours purchasing food or cigarettes.