National

Virus lockdown working, Vic premier says

By AAP Newswire

People exercising in a Melbourne parl (file image) - AAP

Victoria has recorded less than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time in almost two months, prompting Premier Daniel Andrews to discuss plans for a pathway out of strict lockdown.

The state on Saturday reported 94 new cases in the previous 24 hours, the lowest number since July 5.

The were also 18 more deaths, taking the state toll to 513 and the national toll to 600.

"We can be positive, we can be optimistic. Absolutely, this strategy is working," Mr Andrews told reporters.

Melburnians are subject to another fortnight of strict 'stage four' restrictions including an 8pm to 5am curfew and Mr Andrews said the benefits are starting to show.

"We are so close to driving this down to very low numbers. We've all just got to find a way to stay the course."

But the premier was cautious about rushing to a return to normal.

"There will be a plan, it will be detailed, it will be based on science and data and evidence and the very best of medical advice.

"Everyone would like that plan today ... but that plan won't mean much if it's put out now when we've still got so many days to go, so many tests to be done, so much work to be done in order to have the clearest picture and the maximum confidence that the program of opening up won't see us plunging into a third wave."

Restrictions across Melbourne are due to expire on September 13 but will be reduced gradually rather than cancelled completely.

"We are not seeking to have three months of zero, that is not what we are pegging all of this on," Mr Andrews said of the trigger to ease restrictions.

"What might be a handful of cases, if you are too open too early, they don't stay a handful for long, they become many hundreds and indeed thousands of cases."

The latest statistics for Victoria include 177 active cases in regional areas including 59 in Geelong, 16 in Bendigo and six at Ballarat.

Aged care facilities remained a concern, with 1305 active cases in the sector. Sixteen of the latest 18 deaths were linked to aged care.

With fine weather forecast for the weekend, Mr Andrews urged Victorians to stick with the rules.

However breaches remain a major issue, with police handing out 195 fines in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

They included 27 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home and 66 for breaking curfew.

Thirteen notices were also issued at vehicle checkpoints, with more than 20,000 vehicles checked across the state.

