Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Influential Victorian upper house MP Fiona Patten says she can get the support to make a deal with the government for a sixth-month extension of the state of emergency.

The leader of the Reason Party said in a statement on Saturday that in her proposal, the government would get an extension of powers enabling it to write and pass COVID-19-specific laws until March, not the 12 months it is after.

The government would have to brief minor parties and independents once every month, justifying the continuation of the state of emergency.

"This will give us the opportunity to question the minister and her departmental heads directly," Ms Patten said.

If the government wants to extend the powers beyond March, it will have to come back to parliament to argue for it again.

"This is a fair arrangement that I believe could gain support of several of my colleagues and pass the parliament - only by a small margin though," Ms Patten said.

A spokesman for Premier Daniel Andrews said no deal had been struck.

AAP understands the government would need to wrangle one vote to get Ms Patten's deal over the line.

Ms Patten said that she would have preferred to have a special parliamentary committee to oversee government decisions during the state of emergency, but "they don't seem to be a big fan of scrutiny at the moment".

The details of her proposed deal come as Victoria recorded its lowest number of daily COVID-19 diagnoses in almost two months.

Mr Andrews said on Saturday morning the figures are proof strict lockdowns are working.

The state reported 94 new cases in the previous 24 hours, the lowest number since July 5 and a far cry from the 725 new cases on August 5.

The latest statistics included 18 more deaths, taking the state toll to 513 and the national toll to 600.

"We can be positive, we can be optimistic. Absolutely, this strategy is working," Mr Andrews told reporters.

Melburnians are subject to another fortnight of strict stage four restrictions including an 8pm to 5am curfew and Mr Andrews said the benefits from the first four weeks are starting to show.

"We are so close to driving this down to very low numbers. We've all just got to find a way to stay the course."

But the premier was cautious about rushing to a return to normal.

The path back to normality will be based on "science and data and evidence and the very best of medical advice", Mr Andrews said.

One of the first issues to be addressed could be people living alone who have gone weeks with little human interaction due to lockdown.

"This is particularly challenging for those who live on their own and we want to try and support them and indeed every Victorian, with a clear, dedicated, logical but also meaningful plan for opening up, but it is just a little too early," Mr Andrews said.

Restrictions across Melbourne are due to expire on September 13 but will be reduced gradually rather than cancelled completely.

Health officials have indicated that recommendations for face masks could remain in place for several more months.

The latest statistics for Victoria include 177 active cases in regional areas including 59 in Geelong, 16 in Bendigo and six at Ballarat.

Aged care facilities remained a concern, with 1305 active cases in the sector. Sixteen of the latest 18 deaths were linked to aged care.

Breaches of restrictions remain a major issue, with police handing out 195 fines in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.