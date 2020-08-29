National

NSW terror manual compiler nears freedom

By AAP Newswire

Belal Saadallah Khazaal - AAP

1 of 1

A former Qantas cabin cleaner jailed for producing a do-it-yourself terrorism manual will remain under the watchful eye of federal authorities when he walks free from a NSW prison.

Belal Saadallah Khazaal, then 39, was in 2008 found guilty in the NSW Supreme Court of making a document connected with assistance in a terrorist act.

The 110-page book, compiled in September 2003 and titled Provisions Of The Rules of Jihad, was described as a "practical guide to achieving martyrdom" and published online in Arabic.

The book included advice on techniques of assassination and listed targets for assassination, such as holders of public office in a number of countries including Australia.

Khazaal, the former editor of the "Call to Islam" magazine, was jailed for 12 years, a term which expires on Sunday. He has thrice been denied parole.

He will be released on Sunday from Goulburn's "supermax" prison.

The Australian Federal Police last week applied to the Federal Court for an interim control order on Khazaal, which imposes obligations, prohibitions and restrictions on a released person to protect the public from a terrorist act.

Justice Michael Wigney on Wednesday issued the order but its conditions and his reasons have not yet been publicly released. An interim order is the first step in the making of a final order which will be argued and decided at a later date.

"The national Joint Counter Terrorism Teams continue to investigate and prevent terrorism to protect the Australian community," an AFP spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

"As this matter remains subject to further court processes, it would not be appropriate to comment further."

In 2011, Khazaal was released on bail after the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal allowed a challenge to his conviction and ordered a retrial. But he was returned to custody in 2012 when the High Court reinstated his original conviction.

Khazaal, a Lebanese-Australian dual national who lived in Lakemba until his imprisonment, has never denied compiling Provisions Of The Rules of Jihad from online material but said it was never intended to incite terrorist acts.

Khazaal wrote only a few paragraphs of the book.

Latest articles

Soccer

Matildas star Van Egmond joins West Ham

Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond has signed for English Women’s Super League West Ham United on loan.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool’s Klopp rules out move for Messi

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he would love to have Lionel Messi in his team but the wantaway Barcelona superstar is definitely not coming to Anfield.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Chelsea sign PSG’s Silva on free transfer

Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva has completed his free transfer move to Chelsea from Paris St Germain.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire