Sydney cluster grows, aged homes locked

NSW has recorded 14 new coronavirus cases as aged care homes in Sydney and the Central Coast lock down as a precaution to protect vulnerable elderly residents.

There were 24,632 tests conducted in the 24-hour reporting period, compared with 30,282 in the previous 24 hours, NSW Health said on Saturday.

Due to the widening spread of the CBD cluster across multiple locations in the Sydney and Central Coast, NSW Health has advised aged care homes be locked down with no visitors for two weeks.

"As a precaution NSW Health is extending existing visitor restrictions by strongly advising people who live or work in the Greater Sydney metropolitan area and Central Coast to refrain from visiting aged care facilities until 12 September," the alert said.

That means no visits on Father's Day on September 6.

"There is currently no evidence of any cases in aged care residents or staff in aged care facilities in NSW. These are precautionary steps to prevent the entry of COVID-19 into this vulnerable setting," the statement said.

Of the 14 new cases to 8pm on Friday, one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, 10 are linked to a known case or cluster and three are locally acquired from an unknown source.

Eight are linked to the growing Sydney CBD cluster, bringing the total number of cases in that hotspot to 23.

NSW Health is still investigating if it originated in the City Tattersalls Club gym and spread to workplaces in the city and households across Sydney and the Central Coast.

Two of the latest recorded infections are household contacts of previously reported cases, three attended the City Tattersalls Club and three were close contacts of people linked to this cluster. Further investigations have found one case reported on Friday is also linked to that cluster.

To help identify earlier and undiagnosed cases, authorities are asking anyone who attended the club between August 4 and 18 to get tested for COVID-19 and isolate until they get a negative result.

Genomic sequencing of the virus from cases in the CBD cluster have been identified as related to other recent clusters in NSW. The virus is genetically different to that of the Marriott Hotel security guard, who had a strain that came from overseas.

All identified close contacts of cases linked to that cluster were being contacted and told to isolate for 14 days, get tested, get another test if any symptoms develop and stay isolated for 14 days, even if a negative test result is received within that period.

Among the new cases were two are household contacts of cases linked to Liverpool Hospital.

New COVID-19 cases have recently visited the following locations:

* Archie Bear cafe, Mosman Rowers - August 24, 11am to noon and August 25, 9am-3pm

* Rosebery Post Shop - August 26, 1:30-1:40pm

* St Ives Shopping Centre - August 24, 2:30-3:30pm

People who were there at the same time should monitor for symptoms, get tested immediately if they develop and stay isolated until a negative result is received:

Meanwhile NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has established a committee to crack down on quarantine hotels and security guards after more than 350 guests in mandatory quarantine at Sydney's Travelodge had to be moved to another city hotel.

"I have set up a new committee that will audit not just the security guards but they will also audit the hotels in terms of the cleanliness and the cleaning, and the sorts of briefings that hotel staff are getting," he told the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Fuller said 12 security guards had already been sacked from the hotel quarantine program with some caught sleeping on the job while another tried to work for two separate security companies in a 24-hour period.

NSW Health is treating 67 COVID-19 cases, including six who are in intensive care and four who are ventilated.