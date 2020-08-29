Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the coronavirus, after three people who caught it from the initial outbreak attended the facility while infectious.

The COVID-19 cluster linked to the gym in grew to 23 with eight new cases linked to the hotspot on Saturday.

NSW Health also revealed a previously reported case attended one of the gaming areas of club on August 24.

Authorities are urging those who were in the gaming areas at the time to monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if even the mildest symptoms develop.

Those at the gym between 8am and 2pm on August 19, 21, 23, 24 and 25 are considered close contacts and must isolate themselves and get tested immediately.

There were 14 new cases diagnosed in NSW from 24,632 tests conducted in the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm on Friday, NSW Health said on Saturday.

Due to the widening spread of that CBD cluster across multiple locations in the Sydney and Central Coast, NSW Health has advised aged care homes be locked down with no visitors for two weeks.

"As a precaution NSW Health is extending existing visitor restrictions by strongly advising people who live or work in the Greater Sydney metropolitan area and Central Coast to refrain from visiting aged care facilities until 12 September," the alert said.

Of the 14 new cases one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, 10 are linked to a known case or cluster and three are locally acquired from an unknown source.

NSW Health is still investigating if the outbreak originated in the City Tattersalls Club gym and spread to workplaces in the city and households across Sydney and the Central Coast.

Two of the latest recorded infections are household contacts of previously reported cases, three attended the City Tattersalls Club and three were close contacts of people linked to this cluster.

Further investigations have found one case reported on Friday is also linked to that cluster.

Authorities are also asking anyone who attended the club between August 4 and 18 - the time of the initial exposure - to get tested and isolate until they get a negative result.

Genomic sequencing of the virus from cases in the CBD cluster have been identified as related to other recent clusters in NSW. The virus is genetically different to that of the Marriott Hotel security guard, who had a strain that came from overseas.

Newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases have recently visited the following locations:

* Archie Bear cafe, Mosman Rowers - August 24, 11am to noon and August 25, 9am-3pm

* Rosebery Post Shop - August 26, 1:30-1:40pm

* St Ives Shopping Centre - August 24, 2:30-3:30pm

People who were there at the same time should monitor for symptoms, get tested immediately if they develop and stay isolated until a negative result is received.