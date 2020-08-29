NSW records 14 new virus cases

NSW has recorded 14 new coronavirus cases as aged care homes in Sydney and on the Central Coast are locked down to protect vulnerable residents.

There were 24,632 tests conducted in the 24-hour reporting period, compared with 30,282 in the previous 24 hours, NSW Health said on Saturday.

Of the 14 new cases to 8pm on Friday night one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, 10 are linked to a known case or cluster and three are locally acquired from an unknown source.

Eight are linked to the Sydney CBD cluster, bringing the total number of cases in that hotspot to 23.

NSW Health is investigating whether it originated in the City Tattersalls Club gym and spread to workplaces in the city and households across Sydney and the Central Coast.

Two of the latest recorded infections are household contacts of previously reported cases, three attended the City Tattersalls Club and three were close contacts of people linked to this cluster. Further investigations have found one case reported on Friday is also linked to that cluster.

To help identify earlier and possible undiagnosed cases, authorities are asking anyone who attended the club between August 4 and 18 to get tested for COVID-19 and isolate until a negative test result is received.

That CBD cluster prompted NSW Health on Friday night to advise Sydney and Central coast aged care homes be locked down with no visitors for two weeks.

"As a precaution NSW Health is extending existing visitor restrictions by strongly advising people who live or work in the Greater Sydney metropolitan area and Central Coast to refrain from visiting aged care facilities until 12 September," the alert said.

That means no visits on Father's Day on September 6.

"There is currently no evidence of any cases in aged care residents or staff in aged care facilities in NSW. These are precautionary steps to prevent the entry of COVID-19 into this vulnerable setting," the statement said.

NSW Health is treating 67 COVID-19 cases, including six in intensive care and four who are ventilated.