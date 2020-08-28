National

Veteran Greens senator Siewert to retire

By AAP Newswire

Greens senator Rachel Siewert is determined to get a permanent rise in the dole and fix aged care before she retires at the next election.

The West Australian senator, who has represented her state for over 15 years, informed party members on Friday she would not be contesting preselection for the next federal election.

"We are often the only ones on the side of the chamber prepared to protect the environment, join in solidarity with First Nations peoples, support refugees and demand decency for people accessing income support," she said of her party.

"The work is never over. It is clear that the Greens are needed more than ever in parliament and in the community, but it is time for someone else to continue our vital work in this role."

Senator Siewert said before she stepped down, she wanted to secure a permanent raise to the JobSeeker payment, end the cashless debit card and ensure urgent reforms are made in aged care.

The Sydney-born senator worked in WA's agriculture department before taking on the role of coordinator of the Western Australian Conservation Council, which she held for 16 years.

Since entering parliament in 2005, she has played a key role in the Greens as party whip and championed environmental and social issues.

She has doggedly pursued the coalition government over the robodebt scandal and ensuring the fairness of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

