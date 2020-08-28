National

Reforms to allow Vic survivors a voice

By AAP Newswire

Jill Hennessy - AAP

Sexual assault survivors in Victoria will soon be able to speak publicly about their abuse without having to get permission from a court.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy on Friday announced reforms requested by survivors will be fast-tracked to make it easier for those who wish to speak out.

Earlier this week survivors called for changes to current laws requiring sexual assault survivors to get permission from a court to go public about their abuse.

They said it made them feel silenced, with one survivor telling AAP that a victim's decision to tell their story "should be completely in their hands".

The legal amendments will mean the majority of victims will no longer require a court order to tell their stories if they have given informed consent to being identified.

Survivors and their advocates will be consulted about the reforms in September and the legislation will be amended later this year.

"These laws provide an important protection to maintain the privacy of sexual offence victims and help ensure they are not exposed to additional distress," Ms Hennessy said.

"They were never intended to inhibit willing victim-survivors being able to speak out and share their stories."

