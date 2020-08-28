Liberal player booted over breach concerns

National

Former federal Liberal vice-president Karina Okotel has been suspended from an important party committee following concerns she breached party rules.

The party's local government committee decided on the suspension just weeks after Ms Okotel was installed to the position, The Australian reports.

Their decision was prompted by demands within the party she be expelled over her knowledge of a plot to dump seven state upper house MPs.

Asked on Friday whether Ms Okotel should be expelled, state opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier said her fate was in the party's hands.

"They need to make that decision on behalf of the membership and I'm sure that they will manage that situation as they should," Ms Crozier said.

Ms Okotel's suspension is expected to hold until the party's internal investigation into alleged branch stacking.

There is no suggestion Ms Okotel has done anything wrong.

It follows a week of turmoil within the Victorian Liberals after allegations that taxpayer-funded electorate staff were used to recruit new members in a bid to out-vote moderates.

Backroom powerbroker Marcus Bastiaan resigned on Monday over the scandal, and pressure remains on senior federal politicians Michael Sukkar and Kevin Andrews who were allegedly involved.

