National

NSW Greens MP’s charge dismissed by court

By AAP Newswire

David Shoebridge after an earlier court hearing (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A state Greens MP has slammed NSW Police for an "obscene waste of money" after a failure to comply charge against him following a climate protest outside Kirribilli House was thrown out of court.

Mr Shoebridge was one of 10 people arrested for disobeying a police direction to move on outside Prime Minister Scott Morrison's prime ministerial residence on December 19.

The NSW politician walked from the Downing Centre Local Court without a fine or conviction on Friday after magistrate Erin Kennedy dismissed the matter.

Mr Shoebridge told reporters outside court after the hours-long hearing the case "should never have been brought".

"Not only was it a gross waste of resources on the day to send the riot squad in to break up some schoolkids, but this entire process has been an obscene waste of money from the police," he said.

"I can only hope the police learn from this, begin to respect the rights of people to peacefully protest in NSW, and instead of spending money on courts and police, maybe we could ask our government to spend money on actually addressing climate change."

Mr Shoebridge said he would seek legal advice about what civil remedies were available.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Memsie Stakes day preview

It has been a long week of rinsing and drying for everybody after last weekend’s washout at Moonee Valley. Fortunately for us mugs at Payney’s Punt, the meeting was abandoned before race six started, relinquishing us of our misery. But tomorrow is...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Oddie - Big week in sporting news

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there’s an absolute fill-up. Piastri undone by PlayStation Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire