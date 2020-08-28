Former NSW lawyer jailed for $1.5m fraud

A former NSW criminal solicitor who defrauded nearly $1.5 million from his clients will spend at least two years behind bars.

Luke Jerome Adamson, a self-described "good lawyer but terrible administrator", stole from 14 clients between 2009 and 2013 while putting his four children through private schools.

Adamson, who earlier said he didn't live a "lavish lifestyle", used the stolen money to repay other clients he had defrauded, as well as contributing it to his $220,000-a-year family expenses.

He stole more than $300,000 from one particular woman, the court heard, as well as using false accounting records to cover his dishonest use of clients' money, and misappropriating funds from two clients who were in prison.

The 56-year-old faced Judge Deborah Sweeney on Friday at the Downing Centre District Court, where he was sentenced to four years in prison with a non-parole period of two years.

He had made an early guilty plea to one charge of fraudulent appropriation of funds and eight charges of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Adamson was the sole principal of his Manly-based firm from 2003 until he was barred from practising in 2013, when the Law Society of NSW placed his business into receivership.

The court heard his firm's turnover dived after he began focusing on Legal Aid work from 2009.

Adamson then failed in his bid to become a magistrate in 2010, before his wife gave birth to a stillborn baby the following year.

Around this time, Adamson started to work increasingly longer hours, withdrew from family interaction and abused alcohol as his mental health declined.

Judge Sweeney accepted Adamson's depression would have impaired his decision-making abilities, but said this did not reduce his moral culpability.

Having earlier told the court it "could not impose a harsher penalty than he imposed upon himself," Adamson appeared in reasonable spirits as he was handcuffed and led away.