Police start crackdown on Vic rally plan

Victoria's "tinfoil hat-wearing brigade" has been savaged for planning an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne's CBD, with one of its alleged organisers arrested in a crackdown.

A 76-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with incitement on Friday after a police investigation into the proposed September 5 rally.

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said the protest was campaigning against the city's strict stage-four coronavirus restrictions, among other things.

"(It) would be a serious and blatant breach of the chief health officer's directions and it jeopardises the health of the entire community," he told reporters.

"No one has the human right to infect other people and place the entire Victorian community at risk."

The protest is illegal under Melbourne's lockdown rules and the assistant commissioner is vowing to stamp it out.

With Melbourne nearly four weeks through its stage-four lockdown, due to end on September 13, Mr Cornelius said the "selfish minority" is a serious risk of undermining hard-fought gains to beat the deadly virus.

"The tinfoil hat-wearing brigade are alive and well in our community," he said.

"They're taking every opportunity to leverage the current situation to serve their own ridiculous notions about so-called 'sovereign citizens', about constitutional issues and about how 5G is going to kill your grandkids.

"It's bats*** crazy nonsense."

Alleged organisers have been spoken to by police in an attempt to postpone or cancel the event.

"These people have been saying 'stuff you' Victoria Police," Mr Cornelius said.

"'Stuff you' the people of Victoria."

Police sounded a clear warning to the group on Friday, seizing multiple electronic devices in a search warrant on the elderly man who they allege is an organiser.

He has been bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court next year.

Mr Cornelius says police will continue to take action against other apparent organisers in the lead up to next weekend and won't hesitate to arrest anyone who turns up.

"Their feet won't touch the ground," he said.

It comes as police deal with a daily protest in suburban Melbourne.

Hundreds of people have been gathering in and around Dandenong's George Andrews Reserve over the past five days.

Two people were arrested at Thursday's assembly and 17 fines issued.

Since Monday, police have made nine arrests and handed out 48 fines at the Dandenong protest.

Mr Cornelius says residents are trying to play the "innocent card" when approached by police and wasting their resources.

"Please don't try to dress up your behaviour as exercise," he said.

"Stop playing us, and the wider community, for fools."