Tasmania extends state of emergency

Tasmania has extended its state of emergency for two months despite having just one active coronavirus case.

The declaration, which was due to expire at the end of August, will stay in place until October 26.

"That will allow an appropriate time frame to review the threat from other states, particularly Victoria," Premier Peter Gutwein announced on Friday.

He said the state of emergency would be reviewed at the end of October.

It was recently announced the island's border would not reopen until December 1 unless public health advice changes markedly in the meantime.

All arrivals to the state, including essential travellers, will have their temperature checked from Monday, Mr Gutwein said.

Anyone arriving with virus symptoms will be tested and forced into two weeks of quarantine.

"Things can change in a heartbeat," Mr Gutwein said.

"What we need to remember is that we must stay vigilant and do the little things."

The public health emergency, which allows the implementation of emergency measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, has been extended to the end of November.

Bridal parties are now permitted to dance at weddings but nightclubs remain closed despite a push from industry and a lack of community virus transmission.

"We're not contemplating that (reopening nightclubs) at the moment," Public Health Director Mark Veitch said.

Eight-ball pool, darts and karaoke are also now allowed.

Tasmania's most recent and only active case was a man his 60s who tested positive on August 11 while in the North West Regional Hospital.

He had returned to the hospital after being transferred to Melbourne for medical treatment.

The state has recorded 228 cases in total, while 13 people have died from the virus.

