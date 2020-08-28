National

Medico rejects virus claims by Liberal MP

By AAP Newswire

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth (file image) - AAP

A senior medical officer has rejected claims by an outspoken Liberal MP about the effectiveness of a controversial coronavirus treatment.

NSW Liberal MP Craig Kelly used a speech to parliament on Tuesday to criticise Australian medical advisers for the "complete abandonment of reason" over hydroxychloroquine.

Australia's National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce says hydroxychloroquine "is potentially harmful and no more effective than standard care in treating patients with COVID-19".

"We therefore recommend that hydroxychloroquine should not be used."

The recommendation was based on nine randomised trials.

Mr Kelly said it was a scandal that other evidence was not considered.

"(It's) ... a classic example of how extra-scientific factors overrode clear-cut medical evidence," he said.

Mr Kelly was the subject of a failed Labor motion in parliament to condemn him over spruiking the treatment.

"The member for Hughes is the most dangerous man in this parliament," Labor MP Dr Mike Freelander said of Mr Kelly.

On Friday, deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth said it was very clear which "Kelly" should be listened to.

"And that is (acting chief medical officer) Paul Kelly," he told reporters in Canberra.

"Paul Kelly, like myself, like all clinicians around Australia, understand that regrettably hydroxychloroquine is not effective for COVID-19."

