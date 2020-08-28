National

Sydney man charged with kidnap of woman

By AAP Newswire

KIDNAPPING NSW - AAP

1 of 1

A man who was found hiding in a concealed wall cavity is accused of kidnapping and the ongoing sexual abuse of a woman in Sydney's west.

On August 13 detectives from Nepean Police Area Command began an investigation following reports a 37-year-old woman had been sexually abused between July and August by a man known to her.

When officers arrived at a home in St Mary's the next day with a search warrant they seized several items of interest, including mobile phones.

Police will allege that during the search, a 43-year-old man had hidden in a concealed wall cavity behind a bookshelf.

Following further inquiries, detectives - with the assistance from specialist tactical resources, the Dog and Mounted Command, Aviation Command, and the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit - attended the home and executed a second search warrant on Thursday .

During the second search, investigators seized more items, including a mobile phone, duct tape and documentation.

A dog at the property was also taken to a nearby veterinary hospital for treatment.

The 43-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Penrith Police Station, where he was charged with 13 offences, including sexual intercourse without consent, aggravated sexual assault - and three counts of resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty, and two outstanding warrants for domestic violence offences.

Police will allege in court the man sexually assaulted and physically abused the woman on an ongoing basis between July 2020 and August 2020.

He was refused bail to appear before Penrith Local Court on Friday.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Latest articles

News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
News

Rates need to be addressed this election, ratepayers say

The October local government election may have found its pivotal theme in the form of rates. An open letter was signed by more than 80 Greater Shepparton ratepayers asking all council candidates to consider how it can create a fairer opportunity for residents.

James Bennett
News

Camel farm won’t milk it for us

A small collection of landholders on Greater Shepparton’s western fringes are disputing a planning application for a proposed camel farm.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire