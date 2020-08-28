National

Dad wins in girl’s teacher kick case

By AAP Newswire

Public school students (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A father whose conviction for inciting his young daughter to kick and punch a teacher was quashed has won his bid for prosecutors to pay his legal costs.

His conviction was overturned in March by Judge Justin Smith in the NSW District Court and on Friday he ordered the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to pay costs in the amount of $21,000.

The teacher testified that she had taken the seven-year-old girl to the school gate after class and, when she saw the father, told the girl to go to him.

She said she then saw the father lean over his daughter and start to tell her "she was not to talk to me, she was never to talk to me and if I spoke with her she should kick me and hit me" as he looked back at the teacher.

While the judge rejected a claim the teacher's evidence was not credible, he found it was unreasonable for the police not to have asked the girl a single question about the events.

"It is unnecessary to consider whether the result of an interview could, or would, have changed the course of the investigation," he said.

"It is enough that I am satisfied that, in the circumstances, it was unreasonable not to have interviewed the daughter."

Judge Smith said the appeal was allowed "only because there was reasonable doubt cast by the number of people and movement at the busy time of day of school pick-ups".

The fact that there was other evidence that might, if accepted, have cast a doubt on the teacher's testimony did not make either the institution of the proceedings unreasonable or the conduct of the investigation unreasonable or improper.

"That other evidence was not directly inconsistent with what (she) said she saw and heard, but only provided a circumstantial basis for accepting that she may have misunderstood that the appellant was not directing his comments to her, but to the children who had apparently bullied his daughter."

But he noted there were, at the very least, three readily identifiable eyewitnesses to the alleged offence - the teacher, the father and his daughter.

"The decision whether to interview any of those eyewitnesses may rationally be affected by a number of matters, including the age and maturity of the witness," the judge said.

But there was nothing in the evidence that suggested any good reason for the police not to interview the daughter..

Latest articles

Foxy and JR

Shepparton News Netball Show: Week 24

It’s the weekend that matters with grand finals taking place across the region. Tyler and Aydin team up to run through all the key match ups

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

MFL Footy Show: Week 24

It will be Tongala v Nathalia on Saturday, with one team emering Murray Football League premiers. Foxy and JR are joined by Tyler ahead of the weekend’s match

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

GVL Footy Show: Week 24

It’s set to be a bumper clash in the Goulburn Valley League, with Kyabram v Echuca facing off in the grand final. Foxy and JR preview the action

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire