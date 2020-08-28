National

Gobbo hadn’t met cop she accused of affair

By AAP Newswire

Turncoat lawyer Nicola Gobbo called a former top policeman a liar for denying he had an affair with her.

But emails reveal she told a journalist years after their supposed rendezvous that she had never met him.

Former assistant commissioner Jeff Pope emphatically denied having a sexual relationship with Ms Gobbo in the early 2000s.

He had registered the turncoat barrister for a second informer stint in 1999, when she tried to have a fellow lawyer investigated for alleged financial crimes.

Ms Gobbo made the allegations about an "on-and-off" sexual relationship with Mr Pope in a recorded interview with detectives in 2011.

He was one of the first witnesses called before a royal commission into Ms Gobbo's informing, and said her claims claims were "completely false".

Ms Gobbo, giving evidence herself in February this year, said Mr Pope's recollection was "a pack of lies".

But emails between Ms Gobbo and ABC journalist Josie Taylor in 2010, released by the inquiry this week, reveal her position then was much different.

In the emails the pair discuss plans for a meeting about Ms Gobbo's then legal action against Victoria Police.

"The only other thing I can tell you which may be of interest is that the Assistant Commission who has been allocated my claim (to attend mediation) is someone called Jeff POPE," she wrote on August 9, 2010.

"I don't know him, haven't met him and anything you hear or have heard would be welcomed by Cath and I."

Cath is a reference to her sister, leading insolvency barrister Catherine Gobbo.

Ms Gobbo was grilled repeatedly about her claims of a relationship with Mr Pope during February's hearings, with her certainty in her own recollection eventually crumbling.

She said at some point last year she had begun to question her own memory.

"But it's something that sticks in my head and I can't think of a reason why I would make it up. There's just no logical reason to it," she said.

Public hearings for the inquiry wrapped up in May.

Submissions by counsel assisting are due to be handed down publicly next week, ahead of a final report on November 30.

