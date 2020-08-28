National

Olympian’s brother fails in bail appeal

By AAP Newswire

Nathan Baggaley (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An Olympian's brother, who allegedly threw hundreds of kilograms of cocaine off a boat into the sea, will stay behind bars even though COVID-19 is causing court delays.

Dru Anthony Baggaley and his brother Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley were expected to face a jury in June, but the trial could be delayed by 12 months.

The Crown alleges Dru Baggaley and another man travelled for many hours on a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) to meet a larger foreign vessel off the coast of NSW on July 30 and 31, 2018, a Queensland Court of Appeal judgment says.

Dru Baggaley was allegedly seen discarding black packages - later found to contain 512kg of pure cocaine with an estimated value of up to $176 million - into the ocean.

The Crown claims 30 packages were retrieved from the water by authorities, while another nine similar packages washed ashore in subsequent months.

It also alleges Nathan Baggaley bought the inflatable boat and was waiting for it in the Brunswick Heads area of northern NSW from July 31.

The judgment says the prosecution will allege Dru Baggaley at first evaded authorities on the boat equipped with a satellite phone, chart plotter and internet, but was later arrested.

Supreme Court Justice Peter Flanagan found during the earlier bail application that, according to the Crown's case, Dru Baggaley "was caught red-handed by authorities in the importation of a substance which, upon analysis, proved to be cocaine", the judgment published on Friday states.

It says Dru Baggaley effectively admitted to police he intended to pick up items at sea, but claimed he thought they were tobacco.

The appeal court agreed with two judges who refused earlier bail applications that someone facing such a strong crown case would have a powerful incentive to dislodge and destroy a GPS tracking device should that be a bail condition.

Dru Baggaley has been in custody since August 1, 2018, and his brother was arrested on June 20 last year.

The court on Friday dismissed Dru Baggaley's appeal against the second refusal to grant him bail.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Memsie Stakes day preview

It has been a long week of rinsing and drying for everybody after last weekend’s washout at Moonee Valley. Fortunately for us mugs at Payney’s Punt, the meeting was abandoned before race six started, relinquishing us of our misery. But tomorrow is...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Oddie - Big week in sporting news

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there’s an absolute fill-up. Piastri undone by PlayStation Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire