Vic storm kills boy, hits power and water

A four-year-old boy is among three people killed by falling trees as wild weather lashed Victoria, leaving more than 150,000 customers without power and prompting a water quality warning.

The preschooler died after being struck by a tree on Hawthorn Rd in Melbourne's Blackburn South on Thursday evening.

A 36-year-old woman also died after a tree hit the ute in she was a passenger, on Maroondah Highway in Fernshaw about 7pm.

The 24-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In another incident, a 59-year-old man died after a tree fell on his car as he was leaving a shopping centre in Belgrave.

Premier Daniel Andrews offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

Mr Andrew noted it was "no ordinary storm event", occurring against the backdrop of strict COVID-19 rules for metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

To help people to legally render assistance, Victoria's health department is issuing detailed advice online as the clean-up could take days.

"That is not an invitation for people to do things that don't need to be done," the premier told reporters on Friday.

"But we do recognise ... there will be other needs that will need to be met by perhaps a family member."

The early-evening storm caused widespread power outages and water contamination concerns, with Melbourne residents told to boil drinking water.

"Whether you're drinking it, using it for brushing teeth, making ice, just make sure that that water is boiled to a rolling boil before it is used," chief health officer Brett Sutton said.

Supplier Yarra Water reported that an outage at the Silvan Reservoir, 40km east of Melbourne, meant untreated water was released into the system.

That affects about 250,000 homes in 88 suburbs mainly across the city's north and east.

Mr Sutton is hopeful the precautionary advisory won't remain in place for too long.

A wind gust of 158km/h was recorded at Wilsons Promontory, about 200km from Melbourne.

In the city, the strongest gusts were felt at the Fawkner Beacon (115km/h), St Kilda Harbour (111km/h) and Avalon (104km/h).

As of Friday morning, Victoria's State Emergency Service had logged more than 2000 calls for help with most were for downed trees and about 10 per cent for building damage.

Mr Andrews confirmed about 1600 of those tasks had been completed.

The worst-hit areas were Mount Evelyn, Belgrave, Croydon, Lilydale and Mount Waverley - all in Melbourne's east.

AusNet, power supplier to the state's east, said 121,000 customers had been impacted across its network.

Some 52,458 customers awoke without power but outages had dropped below 37,000 by midday.

"Some customers will be back on today but for some of them it could take days," an AusNet spokeswoman told AAP.

"We're just working through the extent of the damage right now."

A further 40,000 customers of United Energy, the energy provider to Melbourne's inner southeast and Mornington Peninsula, had their power go offline at the peak of Thursday's storm.

At midday, more than 2000 outages were yet to be fixed.

Mr Andrews expected power to be restored to most households by midday but conceded "it could take longer" for others.

People should steer clear of downed powerlines and assume they're live before reporting the damage to their local energy provider.

Strong winds are also forecast for Victoria on Sunday.

Meteorologist Chris Arvier said gusts could reach similar levels to those that battered the state on Thursday and trigger another severe weather warning.