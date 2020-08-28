Charges over NSW murder of Bandidos boss

National
Charges over NSW murder of Bandidos bossBy AAP Newswire
Two men have been charged following a pre-dawn police raid over the shooting murder of a bikie boss in the NSW central west seven months ago.
Bandidos Central West Chapter president Shane De Britt was shot dead inside his farmhouse on January 14 at Eurimbla, about 50km south of Wellington.
When police arrived they found 60-year-old Mr De Britt dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Strike Force Kerrison detectives, with help from the Tactical Operations Unit, arrested two men aged 58 and 39 at a rural property 34km south of Wellington about 6am on Friday.
Police said a search of the property found evidence relevant to the homicide investigation.
The two arrested men were taken to Dubbo Police Station where the older man was charged with murder, unauthorised possession of firearms in aggravated circumstances, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
The younger man was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, unauthorised possession of firearms in aggravated circumstances and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
Both men were refused bail to appear via video link before Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.
Investigations by Strike Force Kerrison detectives are continuing.