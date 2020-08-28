National

Arrests over NSW murder of Bandidos boss

By AAP Newswire

Two men have been arrested in a pre-dawn raid over the shooting murder of a bikie boss in the NSW central west seven months ago.

Bandidos Central West Chapter president Shane De Britt was shot dead inside his farmhouse on January 14 at Eurimbla, about 50 kilometres south of Wellington.

When police arrived they found 60-year-old Mr De Britt dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Strike Force Kerrison detectives, with help from the Tactical Operations Unit, arrested two men - aged 58 and 39 - at a rural property near Stuart Town, 34km south of Wellington, about 6am on Friday.

A search warrant is under way at the property with assistance from Orana Mid-Western Police District, the Criminal Groups Squad, police divers from the Marine Area Command, PolAir, the Public Order and Riot Squad and the Dog Unit.

The men will be taken to Dubbo Police Station, where charges are expected to be laid.

