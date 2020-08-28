National

PM plays down reports of traveller rescues

By AAP Newswire

SCOTT MORRISON - AAP

1 of 1

The prime minister has played down reports of a plan to evacuate stranded Australians from overseas and place them in outback quarantine centres.

Nine newspapers report several federal government departments are working on a plan to bring back Australians who need to fly home but have been blocked by caps on international arrivals.

Scott Morrison denied there was a specific plan to quarantine people in regional areas to take pressure off the cities, but pointed out similar strategies had already been used throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

People evacuated from Wuhan in China were quarantined on Christmas Island, while others rescued from cruise ships were sent to the Northern Territory for two weeks.

"In other cases we have brought chartered flights back into Australia and they have gone through the normal hotel quarantine," Mr Morrison told Nine's Today Show on Friday.

"But we don't want to put too much stress on that hotel quarantine. We know what happens when quarantine breaks and there isn't the tracing program to back that up.

"We have seen that in the terrible incidents that occurred in Melbourne. And the hardship that brings. You've got to get the balance right.

Latest articles

News

No new COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton for three days in a row

Greater Shepparton has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 for three consecutive days as the number of active infections has dipped to 15. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there were no inpatients at GV Health being treated...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Skate Park bandit gets hit with fine | Daily Breaches

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 180 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including: 17 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons 16 at...

McPherson Media Group
Virus updates

Melbourne woman has expensive midnight snack | Daily breaches

Throughout the past 24 hours police issued a total of 156 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including: 22 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons 16 at vehicle...

McPherson Media Group

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire