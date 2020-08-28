National

Morrison digs in behind aged care minister

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison is digging in behind his beleaguered aged care minister after a bruising week of federal parliament.

The minister is again under fire for walking out of the Senate during a debate on his failed response to deadly coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes.

"The aged care minister left the chamber to deal directly with some very serious issues that were happening in a couple of centres, which is what his job is," the prime minister told Seven's Sunrise on Friday.

