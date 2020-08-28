Morrison digs in behind aged care minister

National
Morrison digs in behind aged care ministerBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
Scott Morrison is digging in behind his beleaguered aged care minister after a bruising week of federal parliament.
The minister is again under fire for walking out of the Senate during a debate on his failed response to deadly coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes.
"The aged care minister left the chamber to deal directly with some very serious issues that were happening in a couple of centres, which is what his job is," the prime minister told Seven's Sunrise on Friday.